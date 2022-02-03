Uttar Pradesh: 5 arrested for manufacturing fake Covid-19 vaccine and testing kits in Varanasi

Varanasi: The Varanasi unit of the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has unearthed a manufacturing unit of fake Covid-19 vaccine and testing kits in Rohit Nagar of Lanka area.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided the place and recovered a huge quantity of fake vaccines and testing kits on Wednesday.

The police have arrested five members of the inter-state gang.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rakesh Thawani, Sandeep Sharma, Lakshya Java, Shamsher and Arunesh Vishwakarma.

According to a STF spokesman, the police recovered the vials of fake Covishield and Zycov-D along with testing kits packed in several cartons.

They also recovered packing machines, empty vials and swab sticks in large numbers.

During interrogation, Rakesh confessed that he and his aides were involved in manufacturing fake vaccine and testing kits.

These goods were supplied to Lakshya, who further used to supply the consignments to different states through his network.

ALSO READ Moons may yield clues to what makes planets habitable, says study

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:41 AM IST