Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi On May 14, Plans Ayodhya Visit Today

Prime Minister first won election from Varanasi in 2014, marking his entry into the Lok Sabha. His subsequent victory in 2019 solidified his stature in the region, winning by an impressive margin of 4,79,505 votes against contenders from the SP and Congress.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | ANI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14th, Tuesday, marking his third consecutive bid from the sacred city. Ahead of this significant step, he will embark on a visit to Varanasi on May 13th, conducting a mammoth roadshow, and officially filing his nomination the following day.

PM Modi's Record In Varanasi

Before his nomination filing, Modi plans to visit Ayodhya on May 5th, where he will partake in prayers at the Ram Temple and lead a grand procession through the city. This will be Modi's inaugural visit to Ayodhya post the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony held on January 22nd, signifying the consecration of Ram Lalla.

article-image

Inauguration Of Prime Minister's Election Office In Ayodhya

The anticipation surrounding Modi's Varanasi bid is palpable, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently inaugurating the Prime Minister's election office in the city. Shah emphasized the BJP's commitment to securing an overwhelming victory, rallying party members to disseminate Modi's message of development and the promise of a prosperous India.

Polling in Varanasi is slated for the final phase (seventh) of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for June 1st, with results expected to be announced on June 4th.

