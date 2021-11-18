Rajasthan reports one Covid death after a gap of 3 months

The Covid-19 pandemic is once again on the rise in Rajasthan. The state recorded 18 new cases with one death in the last 24 hours. This is the first death after a gap of three and a half months and the deceased is just a two and a half-year-old child of Jaipur.

The situation of Covid was under control in the state for the last two months as the new cases were just in the range of 2-4 before Diwali, but after the festivities, there has been a rise in the number of cases in the state. The active cases in the state were 95 with the addition of 18 new cases on Thursday.

Notably, the state government had recently relaxed the Covid protocols and allowed schools and other educational institutions to run with full capacity even after three cases of school students were been reported in the last 3 days.

The government had also relaxed the norms for public gatherings and weddings. An international cricket match was also held in Jaipur on Wednesday where Covid protocol was violated blatantly.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 09:46 PM IST