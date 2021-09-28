Rajasthan: Rajya Sabha bypoll, ZP and Panchayat Samiti elections to be held in October

Jaipur: The aspirants waiting to get a berth in the state cabinet and in political appointments may have to wait for one more month in Rajasthan.

The election commission has announced by-polls of two assembly seats in Rajasthan. While the state election commission has also announced Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in Alwar and Dhoulpur districts. So there are going to be four major elections in the month of October.

The political developments of recent days in the state were suggesting that the coming Navratri will bring good news for the Congress MLAs and workers waiting for long time.

The meetings of former deputy CM Sachin Pilot with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra in last week were being considered to be the final round of meetings to resolve the rift in Rajasthan Congress and there was a buzz that CM Ashok Gehlot may go to Delhi to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the first week of October to give the final shape to the proposed cabinet rejig.

But now with the announcement of by-polls of Dhariwad and Vallabhnagar assembly seats and panchayatraj elections of Alwar and Dhoulpur, it may take one more month for the reshuffle.

Though there is no constitutional or legal bar in it but it is not considered politically right to make such political decisions at the time of elections as it may affect the results.

Notably, the seat of Valllabhnagar was with Congress and the Dhariwad was with BJP. While the districts of Alwar and Dhoulpur are politically important.

Sources said that every seat counts for the party and that they cannot afford to lose. So there are chances that all that is proposed may be delayed.

