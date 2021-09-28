FPJ Legal: Terming rape-murder of minor 'rarest of rare' case, Posco court in Rajasthan sentences rapist to death

Jaipur: Calling the rape and murder of a miner 'rarest of the rare' case, a Pocso court in Sirohi district of Rajasthan sentenced the accused to death. "The accused is a curse for the society. it is justified to give him a death sentence," said the court.

The court also said that children have the right to live in a society happily, without any fear and insecurity. But newspapers today are replete with the news of assault against young girls. "If children are not safe outside their homes, then this is a matter of huge concern," the court said.

The accused Nokaram had raped the minor on September 25, 2020 when she had gone to have a bath in a nullah with her brother and another child. He raped her and strangled her before dumping her body near the nullah.

The investigation was carried out by the then Anadara circle officer under the Anadara police station in Sirohi district, Narendra Singh who arrested the accused.

Rajasthan had passed the law entailing capital punishment for culprits raping minors below the age of 12 in March 2018. In July 2018, a special court in Alwar sentenced a man to death for raping a seven-month-old girl.

A Pocso court in Jhalawar awarded death sentence to a man who raped and murdered a seven year old after abducting her while she played outside her home in September 2019. In another case, Kota Pocso court awarded life sentence to another minor’s rapist.

Rajasthan has recorded the maximum number of rape cases for the second year in a row according to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report of 2020 released yesterday. The state had registered 5310 cases of rape in 2020. Though the number of cases has reduced by 687 from 2019 but the state still recorded more cases compared to others. As per the data, the survivor knew the offenders in 95% of the cases.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:47 PM IST