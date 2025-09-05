Rajasthan Rain Fury: 193 Dead, 36 Injured This Monsoon Season

Representation Image | ANI

Jaipur: The heavy rainfall has proved fatal for Rajasthan, as 193 people have died and 36 have been injured in the state in this rainy season.

As per the report presented by the state government in the Rajasthan Assembly, the state, until September 3rd, has received 62.5 percent more rainfall this year than the previous year. The average rainfall from June 1st to September 3rd is 375.55 mm, while the state has been lashed with 608.85 mm of rainfall.

There is abnormal rainfall in 22 out of 41 districts, while 16 have received excess downpour during this monsoon.

This heavy rain has not only claimed 193 human lives, but 347 small and 279 big cattle have also been killed.

Besides this, 1,974 pucca houses and 752 kutcha houses have collapsed due to rains.

Although, heavy downpour has resulted in a significant boost for agriculture and water availability across the state. As of September 1st, many dams have overflowed, and water levels in many have risen significantly, bringing relief to farmers. The 2025 monsoon has brought more than 75% of the total water in the dams, with dams like Bisalpur, Galwa, Tordisagar, Morel, Chhaparwada, and Sardarsamand overflowing.

The disaster management, relief, and civil defense minister of the state, Kirori Lal Meena, said in the house that the survey of damage to crops is going on and compensation according to the SDRF norms has been accorded to the affected families.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has asked all the MLAs and ministers to reach their constituencies to take stock of damage due to rain and help the affected people.