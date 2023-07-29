Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi To Sound Congress Poll Bugle From Mangarh Dham On August 9

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi |

Jaipur: After PM Modi’s visit to the poll-bound Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick start the party’s poll campaign in the state, starting from Mangarh Dham in Banswara-Dungarpur with a big rally on the occasion of World Tribal Day on August 9.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara said, “Congress will hold a big meeting at Mangarh Dham to celebrate World Tribal Day on August 9. We have invited Rahul Gandhi to address the meeting and it has been informed that he has given his consent for the same.”

“The rally is going to be historic and bigger than all the rallies of PM Modi in Rajasthan,” Dotasara added.

Mangarh Dham is a pilgrim of tribals located at the Banthe swara-Dungarpur border in south Rajasthan and is the center point of tribal population spreading eight districts namely Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Pali and Sirohi. These districts have 37 tribal-dominated assembly seats and 21 of these are with the BJP at present.

Congress's social message

Dotasara said that Rahul Gandhi's visit is not political but a social message that we are standing with the tribal community and will do whatever we can for the welfare of the tribals.

He said, “Tribals have been demanding to declare Mangarh Dham a national monument for years. We cannot declare it a national monument as it is in the jurisdiction of the central government but we can make announcements in this direction and we would like our government to do such announcements in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.”

PM Modi had also visited Mangarh Dham last year and was expected to announce it as a national monument but he did not and now the Congress is trying to cash on the issue.

Read Also Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will demand PM to declare Mangarh Dham as national monument

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)