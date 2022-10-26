Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will demand PM to declare Mangarh Dham as national monument

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Jaipur: The proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mangarh Dahm in Rajasthan on November 1 is turning out to be a race to win the tribal votes. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has put forward the demand to declare Mangarh Dham a national monument.



Referring to the meeting held through VC with the Chief Secretaries of Rajasthan and Gujarat, Gehlot tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of Rajasthan and Gujarat through video conferencing in the context of Mangarh Dham.

"I would again like to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Mangarh Dham a national monument, keeping in mind the historical importance of the place."

PM may declare Mangarh Dham as a national monument

Reminding the rich history of Mangarh, Gehlot tweeted "I hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Mangarh Dham a national monument on his visit to Mangarh Dham on 1 November."

He further said, "Mangarh Dham has historical importance in the freedom struggle of India. Under the leadership of Govind Guru, our tribal brothers and sisters have contributed a lot to the freedom struggle, and many tribals have made sacrifices. We have continuously demanded the Prime Minister to declare Mangarh Dham a national monument."



Mangarh Dham in the Banswara district of Rajasthan is known as a pilgrimage for tribals of not only Rajasthan but adjoining Gujrat and MP also. Thousands of tribal people visit there each year.



As the election season in Gujarat begins and the election year in Rajasthan begins, it is expected that PM Modi will make some major announcements, including the designation of Mangarh Dham as a national monument.

It is believed that by putting this demand before the PM's visit, Gehlot has tried to gain political mileage, though he has also written two letters to the PM regarding this earlier.

PM Narendra Modi's visit is expected to strengthen the BJP



PM Modi's visit is expected to strengthen the BJP in the tribal areas. Eight districts in Rajasthan, namely Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Pratapgarh, and Pali, come under this region. There are a total of 37 assembly constituencies here. The BJP has 21 seats out of 37, while the Congress has 11, independents 3 and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has two seats.

The impact of BTP in the tribal belt of Rajasthan is a matter of concern for both the BJP and the Congress, and hence, both the major parties are trying to keep the tribal vote bank with them.