 Chakma Leaders Call Upon PM Modi To Downgrade Diplomatic Ties With Yunus-Led Bangladesh Govt
Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 02:44 AM IST
Dr Mohammed Yunus. | Wikipedia

Guwahati, September 20: Indian Chakma leaders have submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to downgrade diplomatic relations with Bangladesh until the safety and security of the hill tribes and religious minorities in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHTs) are guaranteed.

In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, the leaders condemned the recent surge of violence against the indigenous people in the CHTs, perpetrated by the Bangladesh Army and illegal plain settlers.

The Chakma leaders also urged PM Modi not to hold any dialogue or meeting, including the ongoing session of the UN General Assembly, with the chief caretaker of the interim government of Bangladesh, Dr Mohammed Yunus.

They highlighted the tragic loss of at least nine innocent tribals and the destruction of over 100 houses and shops in just two days.

The memorandum was signed by Suhas Chakma, Founder, Chakma Development Foundation of India; Rashik Mohan Chakma, MLA & Chief Executive Officer of the Chakma Autonomous District Council of Mizoram; Nirupam Chakma, Ex-Minister of Mizoram and Member, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes;  Bimal Chakma Member of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council; Prof.  Gautam Chakma, President, Humanity Protection Forum and Head of the Department, Political Science, Tripura University; Pritimoy Chakma, Convener of Chakma Hajong Rights Alliance and Ashutosh Chakma, President of the All Assam Chakma Society.

The memorandum, signed by prominent Chakma leaders, emphasized the ongoing attacks were a deliberate attempt to suppress the hill people’s increasing participation in democratic processes and also aimed at driving out the hill tribes from the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

The memorandum highlighted that on September 12, Bangladesh news daily Prothom Alo reported about the attacks and damages of at least 1,090 houses, business establishments, and places of worship belonging to the minority communities between August 5 and August following the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government.

The Chakma leaders accused the Bangladesh government of failing to protect the rights of the indigenous people and of turning a blind eye to the violence.

