Assam APSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 36 Stenographer Vacant Positions By October 3!

APSC Login Window | Official Website

Assam APSC Recruitment 2024: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) application process for the post of stenographer is set to begin today, i.e., September 13, 2024. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the same by filling out the application form at apscrecruitment.in, the official website.

The goal of the recruitment drive is to fill 36 positions for two different positions: 26 for stenographer Gr-II (English) and 10 for stenographer Gr-II (Language).

The salary range is Rs. 22,000–Rs. 97,000, according to the official notification.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

The deadline to apply for the above-mentioned recruitment process is October 3, 2024, while the candidates will be able to pay the application fees by October 5, 2024.

"The candidates, before applying for the post(s)/service(s), should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions. Their admission at all the stages of selection in which they are admitted by the Commission will be purely provisional and under scrutiny, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions," read the official notification.

Candidates must also make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

On a designated date, the document details entered into the online application form will be checked. The application requires the upload of scanned copies of the applicant's most recent passport-size photo and signature in JPG or JPEG format, and a signature size (maximum size: 200 KB)

Mode of selection

A) Candidates for the Stenographer Grade ll position will be chosen using the following two components in the selection process:

i. Test of Proficiency for Stenographers.

ii. Written test of an objective type.

B) Those whose applications are approved will have to show up for a stenography proficiency test, which must be completed at 90 wpm in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, and 100 wpm in English. The Objective Type Written Test and Stenography Proficiency Test will take place in Guwahati.