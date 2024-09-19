 Assam’s Orunodoi Scheme Becomes National Model For Welfare Programs
Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the national impact of the state's Orunodoi scheme. Launched in 2020, the scheme has not only provided substantial benefits to women in Assam but has also inspired similar initiatives across India.

Thursday, September 19, 2024
article-image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme on Thursday | ANI

Guwahati, September 19: Assam’s Orunodoi scheme has become a national model for welfare programs stated Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma kicking statewide Orunodoi 3 scheme giving financial assistance to selected women throughout the state.

Sarma highlighted the national impact of the state's Orunodoi scheme. Launched in 2020, the scheme has not only provided substantial benefits to women in Assam but has also inspired similar initiatives across India.

The scheme, which offers 5 kg of free rice per month to eligible families, has set a precedent for social welfare programs. Its success has led to the launch of similar schemes, including Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna, Chhattisgarh’s Mahtari Vandana, Karnataka’s Gruha Jyoti, and even Maharashtra’s adaptation.

