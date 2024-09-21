 900 Kuki Militants Infiltrated Manipur From Myanmar, Confirms CM
Addressing the media, Singh said that the police department is treating this alarming development with utmost seriousness, implementing necessary precautionary measures to counter potential threats.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 02:49 AM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Guwahati, September 20: Security Advisor to the Chief Minister of Manipur, Kuldeep Singh on Friday confirmed the infiltration of approximately 900 well-trained Kuki militants from Myanmar.

Singh’s statements come in response to recent intelligence inputs suggesting a coordinated attack planned for September 28. He announced that a Strategic Operation Group meeting was convened on September 18, involving top officials from various security agencies, including the Army, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, to address these grave security concerns.

"Border security forces, particularly the Assam Rifles, have been placed on high alert in districts bordering Myanmar, such as Pherzawl, Churachandpur, and Kamjong," Singh said. He highlighted the urgent need to monitor areas where militants may possess licensed firearms and explosives, particularly amidst ongoing construction activities.

The Security Advisor criticized former DG PC Nair’s claim regarding the absence of drone usage in recent bombings, labeling it as "his understanding and his problem." Singh indicated that criminal action could follow if formal complaints are filed regarding Nair's statements.

To enhance security measures, Singh reported the deployment of advanced anti-drone systems and jammers, with security forces successfully jamming 15 to 17 drones. Recent security operations have also led to the recovery of seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in vulnerable areas.

