Assam Police Busts Cyber Crime Racket In Morigaon

The apprehended individuals in Morigaon police custody | FPJ

Guwahati, September 19: In a major crackdown on a cybercrime racket, Assam police has apprehended eight individuals from Moirabari locally known as 'Jamtara of Assam' in Assam’s Morigaon district.

Based on specific intelligence inputs led by Additional SP Crime Morigaon Sameeran Baishya, police conducted an operation in the Laharighat area and apprehended the suspects on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Jahanur Ali, Fardis Ali, Wakibur Rahman, Hussain Jahangir Ali, and Babul Islam.

The seized documents in police custody | FPJ

Morigaon police are conducting thorough interrogations of the arrested individuals to dismantle the cybercrime network operating in the area. | FPJ

Authorities are in the process of verifying the identities of three other suspects arrested during the raid.

While the exact nature of their operations remains undisclosed, sources suggest they were engaged in interstate phishing and fake loan scams.

The police had been monitoring their activities for an extended period and successfully apprehended the suspects on Thursday.

Some of the suspects managed to evade capture, but all those arrested are currently in police custody. Further investigations related to the scam are being carried out by the police.