 Assam: 30 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Passenger Buses In Kamrup District
"Both buses were coming from opposite directions and the passenger buses collided in the Rampur area. At least 30 people have injured in the accident," Ranjan Bhuyan Superintendent of Police of the Kamrup district said.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Kamrup (Assam): At least 30 people, including women and minors, were injured following a head-on collision between two passenger buses in Assam's Kamrup district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Rampur area in the Kamrup district. The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Ranjan Bhuyan, Superintendent of Police of the Kamrup district, told ANI that all the injured persons are safe.

Following the incident, locals and police rushed to the area and rescued the injured persons, and immediately admitted them to hospital.

