Assam Accident: At Least 12 Killed, Over 25 Injured After Passenger Bus Collides With Truck In Golaghat; Visuals Surface |

Assam: At least 12 people were killed and more than 25 were injured in a tragic accident that took place in Assam on Wednesday morning. The horrific crash took place when a passenger bus reportedly collided with a truck in the Golaghat district.

#WATCH | Assam: At least 12 people died and 25 others injured after a bus collided with a truck in Golaghat district. The accident took place at around 5 am in Balijan area near Dergaon in Golaghat: Rajen Singh, Golaghat SP pic.twitter.com/1F9JavLkJh — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred on NH37 in the Balijan area near Dergaon at around 5 am when the bus filled with passengers on picnic, collided with a truck at high speed. Children and women are also among those who died in the unfortunate incident.

Local police and rescue authorities have rushed to the spot. Rajen Singh, Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district told ANI that, the accident occurred at around 5 am on Wednesday.

Injured Persons Rushed To Nearest Hospital

"The bus carrying a team was going towards Tilinga Mandir from the Kamarbandha area of Golaghat district. The bus collided with a truck in the Balijan area and the truck was coming in the opposite direction from Jorhat's side. 10 bodies were recovered from the site and sent to Dergaon CHC. 27 injured persons were referred to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital where two people succumbed to their injuries," Rajen Singh said.

Following the incident, locals rushed to the site and engaged in rescue operations. Giving information on the casualties, the SP of Golaghat district also confirmed that, so far 12 people died in the accident. "Our investigation is on and we will take action as per law," Rajen Singh said.

More details are awaited.