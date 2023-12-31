Mumbai: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed By Speeding Auto In Borivali West; 3rd Fatal Accident This Week | Representational Image: Pixabay

Rash drivers are turning Mumbai roads into death traps. This week, the city already witnessed two fatal accidents, resulting in the deaths of a food delivery executive and a teen student. A 50-year-old working woman became the latest road accident victim after she was mowed down by a speeding auto-rickshaw on Friday. The deceased was identified as Indumati Dhanmeher, a Borivali resident employed at a printing press.

Details of tragic incident

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9.30am when she was walking towards Babhai naka in Borivali West. A speeding auto-rickshaw (MH 47 AJ2643) hit her when she was crossing the road in front of the Prassan Jeevan building on the Chandavarkar Road. Dhanmeher, who suffered serious head and leg injuries, was taken to Ganesh Hospital by the locals. In the meanwhile, a vada pav seller informed Dhanmeher's nephew, Bhavesh, who quickly arrived at the scene. However, a doctor pronounced her dead before being admitted.

The rickshaw driver, Sanjay Khandare, initially fled the scene, but was later apprehended by the Borivali police. Based on the complaint lodged by Bhavesh, a case was registered against Khandare under the Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) as well as provisions 134 (A) (take all reasonable steps to secure medical attention for the injured person) and 134 (B) (give on demand by a police officer any information required by him) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The accused was later released on bail, informed official Sameer Pawar.

Rash driving by shared auto-rickshaws lead to accidents

“The rash driving by shared auto-rickshaws in the Gorai area has led to an increase in accidents,” alleged Bhavesh. Before Dhanmeher, Zomato food delivery executive Saurabh Aayre, 22, and hotel management student Mohammad Shaikh, 19, met similar fate. While Aayre was riding a bike when he was knocked down by a BEST bus on Wednesday, Shaikh was killed on Thursday when a speeding tempo rammed into his friend's bike.