Mumbai Crime: 40-Year-Old Man Booked For Killing Wife Over Property Dispute

Representational Image

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man was booked for allegedly murdering his wife and attempting to kill his brother over a property dispute on Friday.

The dispute arose when the accused Dresan Diza's brother Demian decided to sell their parent's house, a move supported by Dresan's wife Chitra Diza. In a fit of anger, Dresan attacked both of them with a flower pot injuring them severely. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene.

The altercation

Bindu Diza (42), Demian's wife, filed the First Information Report (FIR) and a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Bangur Nagar police station on Friday. The Diza family resides as a joint family in Padmanagar, Malad West. Along with Bindu and her ailing husband Demian, the household includes Dresan Diza, Chitra Diza and their two-month-old daughter. While Bindu's husband battles diabetes and kidney failure, Chitra was the sole breadwinner working in a private company. The family's primary source of income was rent from an ancestral building on Marve Road.

Property Dispute

To meet the increasing medical expenses, Bindu and her husband decided to sell the building and Chitra supported the decision. However, Dresan strongly opposed the sale, leading to frequent disputes within the Diza family. Known for his short temper, Dresan had previously physically assaulted Chitra for supporting the sale. Due to Dresan's volatile behaviour, Bindu and her husband often confined themselves to their bedroom.

The murder

On the fateful Friday, Bindu left for work at 9:45am. Upon receiving a call from their maid at 12:52 pm, she rushed home to find her husband and Chitra seriously injured, lying in a pool of blood. Promptly informed, the police reached the location. While Chitra was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West and pronounced dead upon examination, Demian was taken to Oscor Super Specialist Hospital in Goregaon West, where he remains in a coma.

Pramod Tawade, Senior Police Inspector at Bangur Nagar Police Station, said, "The accused, Dresan Diza, remains elusive, having turned off all his mobile phones. Five teams from Bangur Nagar police are currently engaged in the search operation."