 Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Questions PM Modi On Govt's Efforts To Prevent Farmer Suicides In Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCongress Leader Jairam Ramesh Questions PM Modi On Govt's Efforts To Prevent Farmer Suicides In Maharashtra

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Questions PM Modi On Govt's Efforts To Prevent Farmer Suicides In Maharashtra

2,366 farmers died by suicide between Jan-Oct 2023; Forest Rights Act not implemented properly, claims Jairam Ramesh.

Gaurav Vivek BhatnagarUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 03:18 AM IST
article-image
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | ANI

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Wardha, the Congress asked him what steps he has taken to stop farmer suicides and address the demands of Adivasis regarding the Forest Rights Act.

On the issue of farmer suicides, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “An average of seven farmers end their lives every day in Maharashtra,” adding that “This heart-wrenching figure has been provided by the Ministry of Relief and Rehabilitation of the state.” He noted that 2,366 farmers committed suicide between January and October last year, and the reasons are clear.

The Congress leader said natural calamities, crop failure and debt were driving the farmers to take the extreme step. “Last year 60% districts of Maharashtra faced drought conditions, but there was no help from the government. Farmers were given loan waiver facilities when crops were destroyed by unseasonal rains in more than half of the state, but due to a glitch in the software, 6.56 lakh farmers were deprived of this assistance.”

Read Also
Mumbai: GSB Seva Mandal, City’s Richest Pandal, Receives More Than ₹11 Crore Donation During...
article-image

On the issue of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), he termed it a “revolutionary” step taken by the Congress government in 2006. “The Act gave tribal and other forest-dwelling communities legal rights to manage forests in their own areas and to derive economic benefits from their produce.” However, Ramesh accused the BJP government of obstructing the implementation of FRA, depriving lakhs of tribals of its benefits.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: EPFO Official Booked By CBI For Attempting To Bribe Vigilance Officer
Mumbai: EPFO Official Booked By CBI For Attempting To Bribe Vigilance Officer
Mumbai College's Aeromodelling Club Wins First Prize At Prestigious Drone Development Competition At 'SAE DDC 2024' In Chennai
Mumbai College's Aeromodelling Club Wins First Prize At Prestigious Drone Development Competition At 'SAE DDC 2024' In Chennai
Hate Speeches: NCP Demands Action Against Nitesh Rane
Hate Speeches: NCP Demands Action Against Nitesh Rane
Mumbai Shocker: School Bus Cleaner Held For Molesting 8-Yr-Old Student
Mumbai Shocker: School Bus Cleaner Held For Molesting 8-Yr-Old Student
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sanjay Raut Criticises Congress Over Chief Minister Post, Urges...
article-image

He said, “Of the total 4,01,046 individual claims filed in Maharashtra, only 52% have been approved. Only 23.5% (11,769 sq km) of the land distributed under it is eligible for proprietary community rights out of 50,045 sq km.”

Finally, he noted that Wardha is a city where Mahatma Gandhi once lived, and asked Modi to come clean on who he stands with when it comes to Gandhi and Godse.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: EPFO Official Booked By CBI For Attempting To Bribe Vigilance Officer

Mumbai: EPFO Official Booked By CBI For Attempting To Bribe Vigilance Officer

Mumbai College's Aeromodelling Club Wins First Prize At Prestigious Drone Development Competition At...

Mumbai College's Aeromodelling Club Wins First Prize At Prestigious Drone Development Competition At...

Hate Speeches: NCP Demands Action Against Nitesh Rane

Hate Speeches: NCP Demands Action Against Nitesh Rane

Mumbai Shocker: School Bus Cleaner Held For Molesting 8-Yr-Old Student

Mumbai Shocker: School Bus Cleaner Held For Molesting 8-Yr-Old Student

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Questions PM Modi On Govt's Efforts To Prevent Farmer Suicides In...

Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Questions PM Modi On Govt's Efforts To Prevent Farmer Suicides In...