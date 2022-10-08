Rajasthan political crisis: Status quo holds for now

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at the Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit, on Friday, October 7 | ANI

Jaipur: It has been a fortnight now after the alleged indiscipline act of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot loyalists MLAs, but the political crisis of Rajasthan has turned into a status-quo position.

In the meantime, after returning from Delhi, CM Ashok Gehlot's style, gestures and political messages are telling that he is quite confident about continuing as the CM of the state.

On the other hand, dissident leader Sachin Pilot is keeping quiet but lobbying with ministers and MLAs.

The issue of the change of guard in Rajasthan is to be decided by the party high command, as was stated by the organizational secretary KC Venugopal on September 30th. He had said that the decision of the Rajasthan CM will be taken in a day or two, but it has been 10 days now and nothing has happened.

Gehlot met with party president Sonia Gandhi on September 29th and since his return from Delhi, he is conducting day-to-day meetings, visits to districts and trying to send a message that there is no need for a change of guard in Rajasthan. The Congress government is working well under his leadership.

Gehlot held frequent meetings and visits in these 8-9 days after coming from Delhi. As soon as he arrived, he first went on a tour of the Bikaner division and participated in the rural Olympics in the same way as he was participating before the political crisis.

He held several administrative meetings and reviewed the budget announcements. Talking to the media after the meeting, he said that the upcoming budget will be focused on youth and students. It was also said that the budget may come a month early. With this statement, Gehlot gave the message that he will present the next budget as well.

He also made a surprise visit to the Anti Corruption Bureau and held an important meeting with the officers there.

On the eve of the Investor Summit, the Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat and CM Gehlot made a statement that the government in Rajasthan is stable and investors need not worry.

Political analysts and people close to Gehlot say that with his week-long activities he tried to convey to the high command that everything was going smoothly in Rajasthan. The entire bureaucracy and all the ministers and MLAs are working with enthusiasm and the government is running at a fast pace.

Gehlot and his loyalists have also tried to convey that as of now he is not in the race for Congress President so he has one post only. In such a situation, there is no need to replace him with any other leader.

On the other hand, the dissident leader Sachin Pilot and the leaders of his camp are keeping quiet. Although Sachin is lobbying with ministers and MLAs and as per reports talked to many of them in the last few days but not saying anything about the current situation.