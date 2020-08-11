Rajasthan Political Crisis nears end as Pilot returns to Jaipur; Gehlot meets MLAs in Jaisalmer hotel

Speaking to the media Gehlot said, “We have foiled the BJP’s conspiracy to topple the government. The government will last for full five years and we will come back to power in 2023. The government was in majority yesterday, is today and will continue to be in majority tomorrow also.”

Speculation is rife among the Congress rank and file about the supposed deal has been worked out by party high command with Pilot. When asked about this Gehlot said, “That is for high command to know. A three member committee has been formed, if there are any grievances, they will tell.”

“I am the chief minister and if anyone is angry it is my responsibility to make his satisfied again. I have done this earlier and will continue to do it in future all my life,” said Gehlot.

“100 MLAs stood firm for so long and did not fall to temptation or pressure. There was horse trading, pressure through agencies, but not one MLA succumbed. I told them that you have created history. It is now my duty to be a guardian to all of you," he added.

On the other hand Pilot reached his official residence in Jaipur late in the afternoon to an enthusiastic welcome by his supporters. They also raised slogans in his support.