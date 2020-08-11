Rajasthan Political Crisis 2020 Latest Updates: Pained by kind of words used, says Sachin Pilot

Pained by kind of words used, says Sachin Pilot
"I am pained by the kind of words that were used, I think we should forget what was said. A level of discourse should be maintained in politics, there should be no feeling of personal animosity, work should be done based on issues and policy," Pilot said.
Supporters of Sachin Pilot raised slogans and welcomed him as he returns to Rajasthan
Supporters of Congress leader Sachin Pilot raised slogans and welcomed him as he returns to Rajasthan He met Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi yesterday. A three-member committee formed for redressal of the issues raised by him and some MLAs of the party.
Supporters of Congress leader Sachin Pilot raise slogans & welcome him, as he returns to
A day after state's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot shared his concerns with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party's high command announced to set up a committee to hear his grievances, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday reiterated that his government will complete its full term of five years and Congress party will win the next elections as well.
"A three-member committee has been formed by the Congress party to resolve the grievances. We will try to resolve the grievances of the people who had left us and came back recently. We will discuss their problems and resolve them. Peace and brotherhood will remain in our party. Our government will complete its full term of five years and we will win the next elections as well," Gehlot said while speaking to media here.
Gehlot accused BJP of trying its "best to topple the Rajasthan government." "BJP tried its best to topple the government, but in the end, all our party MLAs are together, not even a single member has left us. None of our MLAs fell for horse-trading. This is a victory of the people of Rajasthan. Income Tax and CBI are being misused and politics is being done in the name of religion by them. They are dividing people on religion to gain votes and retain power," Gehlot said.
Three independent MLAs meet CM Ashok Gehlot. They had been deaffiliated from Congress after facing charges of trying to woo MLAs by offering them money to help topple the govt
Ashok Gehlot is elder to me & I respect him personally but I have the right to raise work-related concerns: Sachin Pilot on 'nikamma' remark
Sachin Pilot thanks Sonia Gandhi for noting, addressing his and rebel MLAs' grievances
Former Rajasthan Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday thanked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi for noting and addressing his and 'the aggrieved" MLAs grievances, stating that he will continue working for a better India to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan.
"I thank Sonia ji, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and INC India leaders for noting and addressing our grievances. I stand firm in my belief and will continue working for a better India, to deliver on promises made to the people of Rajasthan and protect democratic values we cherish," Pilot tweeted.
Sachin Pilot breaks silence, says 'party is above everything else'
Sachin Pilot had been silent all through the political turmoil that unfolded in Rajasthan. Late on Monday night Pilot spoke to the media and informed about the developments and also clarified his stand. Stepping out of the meeting with his MLAs and K C Venugopal Pilot said,
“There were a lot of issues related to organisation and government that needed to be underlined. The issues are related to principals and needed to be put up in the interest of the party. Also there was a case with SOG.”
“A lot of things have been said during this entire period and I am surprised at a lot of personal issues that have been raised against me. But I believe that one should maintain restraint and politeness in politics.”