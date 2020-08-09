Rajasthan Political Crisis: More BJP MLAs reach Gujarat; Gehlot writes to all legislators

Speaking to The Free Press Journal Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, “The Congress is in depression as they do not have a majority. Some of our MLAS told us that they have been contacted. Also we had received inputs that some tribal MLAs faced a risk of being attacked. Before such a situation develops, we needed to keep our team safe. This is why we have sent them to Gujarat.

Responding to an FPJ query about the BJP legislators meet he said, “I have spoken to all the MLAs and they will be present for the meet. I have also spoken to Vasundhara Raje, she is in Delhi. Her gardener has tested COVID-19 positive and her report is expected by late evening. She will be there.”

Regarding numbers in BJP kitty and providing support to Sachin Pilot the LOP said, “We have 75 MLAs, 72 of our own and 3 of our ally RLP. As for providing support to Pilot; neither has he asked for support not have we offered.”

Amid all these developments, the war of words continues unabated among the legislators of various factions. Ved Solanki from the Pilot faction has released a video and made several claims.

He said “The party high command had not contacted us or spoken to us. There are many in Jaisalmer who are with us. There is no third person as choice for chief minister and a meeting of MLAs would be held on August 12 to decide on further action. We have not gone to Gujarat and are put up where we were earlier. There is no plan about what is to be done on August 14.” Solanki further added that the Pilot faction is footing all its bills from hotels to lawyers.

On the other hand Rajendra Gudha challenged the BJP when it came to keeping all its MLAs safe, “I challenge the BJP state president Satish Poonia; present all 72 MLAs of your party in the Assembly on August 14. I will change my name if that happens.”