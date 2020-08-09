Ahead of Rajasthan assembly session, Ashok Gehlot asks all 200 MLAs to stand with truth & save democracy

Amidst the political stir in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to all 200 MLAs and urged them to stand with the truth and save democracy.

Gehlot also asked them to stay clear of 'wrong traditions' and thwart attempts to topple a democratically elected government.

In a letter dated August 8, he wrote, "I have a belief that you will stand with the truth for the benefit of the state and help the cause of fulfilling promises made to voters for the growth and development of the state."