Ahead of Rajasthan assembly session, Ashok Gehlot asks all 200 MLAs to stand with truth & save democracy

Amidst the political stir in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to all 200 MLAs and urged them to stand with the truth and save democracy.
Gehlot also asked them to stay clear of 'wrong traditions' and thwart attempts to topple a democratically elected government.
In a letter dated August 8, he wrote, "I have a belief that you will stand with the truth for the benefit of the state and help the cause of fulfilling promises made to voters for the growth and development of the state."
Rajasthan Congress MLAs, who are supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and staying in Jaisalmer, visited Tanot Mata Temple on Saturday.
The visit of the legislators to the temple comes ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session, which is scheduled to begin on August 14.
Congress MLAs, who are supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are lodged at the hotel since July 31. They were seen singing songs, watching movies, and doing yoga there.
The MLAs were lodged at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.
The Congress had accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, BJP has rejected the allegations.
(With inputs from ANI)