'Syringe and grain of rice': Curious case of Jodhpur family deaths

Eleven members of a family of Pakistani Hindu migrants were found dead in a hut on the farm where they had worked. They were discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning in Lodta village of Dechu Tehsil of Jodhpur.

One member of the family was found alive outside the hut, but he claimed to have no idea about what had taken place in the night. The deceased include four women, two men and five minors. Out of the minors there are four boys and a girl between the age of 5 to 17 years. The family belonged to the Bhil community.

A chemical odour was present in the hut and a suicide note was also found. However, it has come forth that there was a dispute over the custody of the children in the family and the police are also exploring the possibility of murder. The family had taken the farm on rent to sow crops.

Police will interrogate the lone surviving member to try to find out the cause of the death.