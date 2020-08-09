FPJ Fast Facts: Highlights from PM Modi's interaction with BJP workers from Andaman and Nicobar

A day before inaugurating a submarine optical fibre cable facility for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that it will ensure that the region faced no problem in getting virtually connected to the outside world.

During the interaction, PM Modi also highlighted his government's various development initiatives for the union territory.

Speaking at an interaction with BJP workers from the distant region, he noted that the islands are "strategically" located and can become a key centre for global sea trade, stressing that the central government is working to make it a blue economy hub and also an important place for maritime startups.