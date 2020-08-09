FPJ Fast Facts: Highlights from PM Modi's interaction with BJP workers from Andaman and Nicobar

A day before inaugurating a submarine optical fibre cable facility for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that it will ensure that the region faced no problem in getting virtually connected to the outside world.
During the interaction, PM Modi also highlighted his government's various development initiatives for the union territory.
Speaking at an interaction with BJP workers from the distant region, he noted that the islands are "strategically" located and can become a key centre for global sea trade, stressing that the central government is working to make it a blue economy hub and also an important place for maritime startups.
Here are the highlights of PM Modis's interaction with BJP workers from Andaman and Nicobar:
In Andaman & Nicobar we are going to lay emphasis on industries related to sea-food, organic products & coconut-based products.
12 islands of Andaman and Nicobar have been selected for these high-impact projects.
The Submarine Optical Fibre Cable will be launched tomorrow.
It will connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep, Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island,& Rangat.
This connectivity will enable the delivery of faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services to Andaman & Nicobar Islands
I'm sure that high-speed broadband connectivity that will be launched tomorrow will help people of Andaman & Nicobar Islands to have a virtual connect with other parts of the country.
Everyone will be able to avail the benefits of all kinds of online services, amid pandemic.
Be it a pandemic or any other problem, we all have to work together and stay connected with the people. We have to provide assistance to all.
For the development of New India, the entire nation needs to progress.
The government may function from a specific point, but its work should reach out to everyone and more importantly, to the person at the end of the ladder.
(With inputs from ANI)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)