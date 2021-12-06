e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

We regret loss of life in Nagaland army op, monitoring situation: Amit Shah tells Lok SabhIndia beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second and final Test in Mumbai to clinch series 1-0India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 04:09 PM IST

Rajasthan police to protect Dalit weddings

The circular has been issued by the ADG police Ravi Prakash and has come to some incidents of attacks on Dalit bridegrooms in Kotputli in Jaipur district, Alwar and Udaipur region.
Manish Godha
Representative image | Photo: Pexels

Representative image | Photo: Pexels

Advertisement

Jaipur: Following some incidents of stone-pelting and attacks on weddings of Dalit families, the Rajasthan police have issued a circular to all districts to give full protection to these weddings. The circular makes it mandatory to register FIRs in such cases without any delay and the accused must be arrested quickly.


The circular has been issued by the ADG police Ravi Prakash and has come to some incidents of attacks on Dalit bridegrooms in Kotputli in Jaipur district, Alwar and Udaipur region.


The ADG has directed the SHOs to collect prior information of such weddings through beat constables and deploy requisite force for all functions like Bindoli. It has also been directed that sensitive spots where Dalits have faced problems in the past must be earmarked and measures should be taken to prevent any unwanted incident.


In addition to this, the SPs and DCPs and other top officials have been told to organize meetings with community liaison groups (CLG), Sarppanchs and other influential people of the village to avoid such incidents and move swiftly to the scene in case of any such incident to handle the law and order situation.


It is to note that procession on the horse of a Dalit bridegroom is still not acceptable in many villages of Rajasthan and incidents of stone-pelting and attacks takes place time and again in the state. Recently 10 people were arrested in the Pawta area of rural Jaipur who allegedly pelted stones at a Dalit wedding. A similar incident took place in the Bundi district on November 22nd where grooms riding a mare were objected to by the upper cast people.

ALSO READ

Jaipur: Stones hurled at Dalit wedding procession, 10 arrested Jaipur: Stones hurled at Dalit wedding procession, 10 arrested

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 04:09 PM IST
Advertisement