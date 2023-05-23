Rajasthan: PM Modi to hold a rally on May 31 in Ajmer to mark 9 years of BJP govt in state

ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally at Ajmer in Rajasthan on May 31 to kickstart a month-long celebration of the ninth anniversary of the central government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made elaborate plans as the state units have been told to make it a successful mass contact drive starting from May 31 to June 30.

PM Modi to launch theme song

Three venues of Modi's first rally were being considered including Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh, but the final choice came on Rajasthan. Modi will launch the theme song during the public meeting and it will be replayed in all the programmes throughout the month.

BJP to hold 50 rallies

Fifty rallies are planned thereafter over the month to be addressed by home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda and other senior party leaders covering more than 250 Lok Sabha constituencies. PM Modi may also address more rallies.

The decision to hold the first rally of Modi in Ajmer was announced in Jaipur on Tuesday by Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi.

PM to highlight achievements of BJP govt

During the meeting, Modi will highlight the achievements, policies and programmes of the central government. The BJP will also officially launch its month-long 'Maha Jan Sampark' programme across Rajasthan on the occasion, he said.

A cluster of four to five Lok Sabha constituencies have been formed and one rally shall take place in each cluster.

On June 23 marking the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukerejee, Modi would address a digital rally to connect with over 10 lakh people.

On June 25, it will be the PM's Mann Ki Baat radio programme when he will speak on the imposition of the emergency, marking the 48th anniversary of emergency imposed in the country.