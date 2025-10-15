 Haryana CM Nayab Saini Meets Deceased ASI Sandeep Lathar’s Family, Assures Justice - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana CM Nayab Saini Meets Deceased ASI Sandeep Lathar’s Family, Assures Justice - VIDEO

Haryana CM Nayab Saini Meets Deceased ASI Sandeep Lathar’s Family, Assures Justice - VIDEO

Lathar 41, was found dead after he reportedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at Ladhot village of Haryana’s Rohtak district. He was a part of the police team which arrested IGP Puran Kumar’s aide Sushil, an exemptee ASI (EASI) on corruption charges on October 6.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Haryana CM Nayab Saini Meets Deceased ASI Lather’s Family, Assures Justice - VIDEO |

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Wednesday met the family members of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar, who allegedly died by suicide Tuesday evening accusing late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar of corruption, and assured them of justice in the case.

Lathar 41, was found dead after he reportedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at Ladhot village of Haryana’s Rohtak district. He was a part of the police team which arrested IGP Puran Kumar’s aide Sushil, an exemptee ASI (EASI) on corruption charges on October 6.

In a suicide note and a video Lathar accused Kumar of corruption and that he (Kumar) had died by suicide on October 7 because of fear of his arrest for the same. Lathar also accused him of ``hijacking the system by exploiting casteism’’, the note reportedly further said. He also reportedly demanded an investigation by sacrificing his life stating that corrupt family of Kumar should not be spared.

The 2001-batch IPS officer, Kumar, 52, who was posted as IGP, police training centre, Rohtak on September 25 last, had shot himself dead at his residence in Chandigarh, on October 7. He accused nine senior serving IPS officers, including the DGP Kapur, SP Bijarniya, a retired IPS officer and three retired IAS officers, of ``caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, targeted mental harassment and atrocities’’ for the suicide. Kumar belonged to the SC community.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM
'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb' Remark, Seeks Justice From CM
ENG W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup: England & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo
ENG W Vs PAK W, ICC Women's World Cup: England & Pakistan Share Points After Rain Washes Out Clash In Colombo
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case

While Bijarniya was removed from Rohtak, DGP Kapur was sent on leave and was replaced by 1992 batch IPS officer O P Singh, who has been given the additional charge of the DGP, Haryana.

Read Also
BIG Update In Haryana IPS Officer Suicide Case! Another Cop Dies By Suicide, Blames IPS Y Puran...
article-image

Saini, who was accompanied by state minister Mahipal Dhanda, Krishan Lal Panwar and senior BJP leader Manish Grover visited Lathar’s bereaved family and expressed condolences. He also assured the family members of an appropriate action in the case.

Lathar’s family members threatened that the family would not allow post-mortem of his body until an FIR is registered against late IPS officer Kumar’s family.

Senior Congress leader and former two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala also visited the family and condoled the death later in the day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Public Support For North Bengal Calamity Relief

'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb'...

'Mamata Banerjee Like Mother To Me': Durgapur Rape Survivor's Father Apologises After 'Aurangzeb'...

Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months

Bengaluru Shocker: Doctor Kills Wife With Lethal Injection Caught After 6 Months

Widowed Others Celebrate Diwali At Vrindavan’s Historic Gopinath Temple

Widowed Others Celebrate Diwali At Vrindavan’s Historic Gopinath Temple

Bihar Elections 2025: JD(U) Announces 57 Candidates For Upcoming Assembly Polls

Bihar Elections 2025: JD(U) Announces 57 Candidates For Upcoming Assembly Polls