Navi Mumbai: PM Modi completes 9 years in office; city unit of BJP joins celebrations

PM Modi all set to complete 9 years in office | FPJ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government will be completing nine years in office on May 30. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a special public relations campaign across Lok Sabha constituencies throughout the country.

Read Also PM Modi receives warm welcome from Indian diaspora after his arrival in Australia; check visuals

Celebrations through an emphasis on public welfare

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik held a meeting to discuss the successful execution of the campaign in Navi Mumbai. During the meeting, Naik emphasised the importance of focusing on public welfare and promoting the work of the BJP through this special public relations campaign. He informed party workers that the campaign will be implemented nationwide from May 30, 2023, to June 30, 2023, in celebration of the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi-led government.

The details of the campaign were shared with party office bearers during the National Working Committee session held in Pune on May 19, 2023. "The special public relations campaign aims to conduct extensive outreach at the booth level in both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha constituencies. Citizens will be informed about the various government schemes and their benefits," stated MLA Naik.

PM to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

It is a time of great celebration for the BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28, two days after the BJP completes 9 years in office. PM Modi first came to power in 2014. With less than a year to go before the 2024 General Elections, the BJP expects a great boost in support after a string of recent defeats.