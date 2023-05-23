PM Modi receives warm welcome from Indian diaspora after his arrival in Australia; check visuals

PM modi interacting with Indian diaspora in Australia | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Australia on Monday and received a very warm welcome from the Indian diaspora. PM Modi is currently on a three-nation tour which will conclude in Australia. After his arrival, he held talks with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and also engaged with the diaspora community.

The visit underscored the commitment of both nations to a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, as they navigate China's aggressive behavior and its attempts to expand influence.

Landed in Sydney to a warm welcome by the Indian community. Looking forward to various programmes over the next two days. pic.twitter.com/gE8obDI5eD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

Warm Welcome and Shared Vision of Indo-Pacific Cooperation

PM Modi, tweeting his photos from Sydney, wrote, "Landed in Sydney to a warm welcome by the Indian community. Looking forward to various programmes over the next two days."

Ahead of PM Modi's arrival, Prime Minister Albanese had also expressed his honour in hosting the Indian leader for an official visit to Australia, reciprocating the warm welcome he received during his visit to India earlier this year.

Albanese emphasized the shared commitment of Australia and India to the vision of a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, highlighting their important role in supporting this vision amidst regional challenges.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Multicultural Community Engagement

During their discussions, Prime Ministers Modi and Albanese reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations. They explored avenues for cooperation in commerce, technology, healthcare, and climate change. Additionally, both leaders attended a community event in Sydney, celebrating Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, which plays a crucial role in the country's multicultural fabric.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sydney, Australia, as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. He was received by Australian PM Anthony Albanese. pic.twitter.com/n7w4rxv6qj — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Historical Papua New Guinea Visit and Fostering Regional Cooperation

Prior to his arrival in Australia, Prime Minister Modi visited Papua New Guinea, where he held talks with Prime Minister James Marape to bolster bilateral relations. The leaders co-hosted the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit, emphasizing regional cooperation and deepening ties with Pacific Island nations. Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception received in Papua New Guinea and the opportunity to engage with esteemed FIPIC leaders.

Indian Diaspora in Australia and Lasting Bilateral Connections

The Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 census indicates that Australia is home to a significant number of people of Indian ancestry, comprising 2.8% of the population. With 592,000 individuals born in India, the Indian diaspora contributes to Australia's multicultural community. Prime Minister Modi's visit provided an occasion to celebrate the diaspora's contributions and further strengthen the lasting bilateral connections between India and Australia.

Three-Nation Tour Highlights Global Engagements

Prime Minister Modi's three-nation tour commenced in Japan, where he attended sessions at the G7 summit upon the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Alongside US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Kishida, Modi participated in the third in-person Quad Summit in Hiroshima. The Quad meeting took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit, demonstrating the ongoing commitment of member nations to regional security and cooperation.

Read Also PM Modi meets with Australian PM Albanese, CEOs during Sydney visit