PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea, Australia from May 19 to 24

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday embark on a six-day visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia to attend three key multilateral summits including that of the Group of Seven (G7) and the Quad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

In the first leg of his trip, Modi will visit the Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe including food, fertiliser and energy security.

PM Modi to visit Port Moresby after Japan tour

From Japan, Modi will travel to Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on May 22 jointly with Prime Minister James Marape.

It will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Papua New Guinea.

Launched in 2014, FIPIC involves India and 14 Pacific Island countries -- Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Marshall Islands, Cook Islands, Palau, Nauru and Solomon Islands.

Visit to Australia

PM Modi, in the third and final led of the trip, was set to visit Sydney from May 22 to 24 to attend the Quad summit. However, the Summit has been thus cancelled since United States President Joe Biden postponed his visit.

Hosted by Australian counter Anthony Albanese, apart from PM Modi and President Biden and Japanese PM Kishida Fumio was supposed to attend the meeting.

MEA on PM Modi's visit

On Modi's visit to Japan, the MEA said he is travelling to that country at the invitation of Kishida. Japan is hosting the G7 summit in its capacity as the current chair of the G7.

"During the summit, the prime minister will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries, on subjects such as peace, stability & prosperity of a sustainable planet; food, fertiliser and energy security; health; gender equality; climate change and environment; resilient infrastructure; and development cooperation," the MEA said in a statement.

It said Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with Kishida. He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the other participating leaders on the side-lines of the summit, it said.

In Papua New Guinea too, Modi will have bilateral engagements including meetings with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and Prime Minister James Marape, according to the MEA.

During his visit to Australia, Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Albanese on May 24.

The prime minister will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney on May 23, the MEA said.