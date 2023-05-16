PM Modi likely to inaugurate new Parliament building this month marking 9 years of his govt

PM Modi taking stock of New Parliament building | Twitter

New Delhi: India's new Parliament building will likely be inaugurated later this month, media reports suggest. The building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his government completed nine years later this month.

A report in NDTV quoted their sources saying that the new building, which is in its final stages, will be inaugurated by the PM Modi on May 28 as his government completes nine years this month. He took oath as PM on May 26, 2014.

Another report stated that speculations are rife about a meeting of Speakers from the Parliaments of G20 nations to take place in the new meeting later this year since India has the presidency of G20.

Features of the new Parliament building

Foundation stone of the triangular-shaped building was set in December 2020 and the project began on January 15, 2021 and was set to be completed by August last year.

The four-storey building has been built in an area of 64,500 sq meters, can house as many as 1,224 MPs and has a grandeur Constitution Hall which showcases India's democratic heritage and has a copy of original Constitution of India. The new building has three main gates-- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar and Karma Dwar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly, the staff of both Houses will get new uniform designed by the National Institutte of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

According to the reports, the building will have separate entrances for MPs, VIP, and visitors. The building also has a library, multiple committee rooms and etc.

Additionally, the new building will have portaits of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose and also of other prime ministers of the country.

Reportedly, portrait of polymath Kautilya will also be installed in the building alongside a model of the wheel of Konark Sun Temple.