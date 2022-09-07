WATCH: Here's a bird's eye view of Central Vista Avenue ahead of its inauguration on September 8

Ariel view of the Central Vista Avenue | Twitter

The Central Vista Avenue in New Delhi will be welcoming visitors from September 8, after being closed for nearly 20 months. Ahead of the inauguration of the avenue, visuals of the revamped place has been released.

A video of the revamped Central Vista avenue which stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate is being circulated. The two-min long video takes the viewer on a virtual tour from a bird's eye view.

Replete with ariel shots, the video shows the revamped red granite walkways and canals and takes the viewer through other facilities that have now been improved.



Meanwhile, Delhi police has announced traffic restrictions for the inauguration of Central Vista Avenue.

Delhi Police said elaborate arrangements have been made in order to facilitate the safety of pedestrians, including children and to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the New Delhi district.

General traffic will be diverted from the specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm.

According to the traffic advisory, traffic movement will be diverted from roads such as -- Tilak Marg (From C-Hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Quila Road (From C-Hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road).

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg (From C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Pandara Road (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-Hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-Hexagon to RoundAbout Mansingh Road), Ashoka Road (from C-Hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road), it said.

KG Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), Copernicus Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) from 6 pm to 9 pm, the advisory added.

Commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg.

Similarly, roundabout Windsor Place, roundabout Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, roundabout MLNP, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, roundabout Mandi House and Sikandra Road as these points and junctions are expected to witness a heavy volume of traffic.

The advisory stated keeping in view the large number of expected pedestrians who will be visiting Central Vista post-inauguration, diversion for buses will start at Moti Bagh Crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Crossing on Ring Road, South foot of Lodhi Flyover, ITO, I.P.Flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS Flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT- 'T' Point, Dhaula Kuan from 6 pm and will remain in force till 9 pm.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities are also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the above-mentioned roads for the convenience of the general public.

DTC has also been requested to organise a 'Park & Ride' facility from the following pick-up points to C-Hexagon -- Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN Stadium.

In view of a large number of expected footfall, people are advised to avoid using their private vehicles and cabs to travel to Central Vista.

Instead, they should use public transport or avail 'Park & Ride' facility, the traffic police advisory added.