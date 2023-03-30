 On Ram Navami, PM Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building; inspects various works
PM Modi was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening made a surprise visit to the new parliament building, inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers, sources told PTI.

The prime minister spent more than an hour inside the building. Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Modi had a look at the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament.

PM Modi also interacted with the construction workers.

The new building is likely to be inaugurated soon

The new building, which was earlier expected to be completed by November last year, is likely to be inaugurated soon.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building which will have modern facilities. 

Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the building after being awarded the project for Rs 971 crore in 2020. However, the project cost is believed to have gone higher.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the government will also construct an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat

