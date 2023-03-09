India vs Australia: PM Narendra Modi welcomes Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Ahmedabad |

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Modi welcomed him to the venue on Thursday.

Modi was received by Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Bhupendra Patel, state's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, BCCI president Roger Binny and BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Modi left Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar for Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He will watch the first day of the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with Australian PM Anthony Albanese today.

While all eyes are on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Albanese, who flew into Gujarat on Wednesday for a two-day visit, visited the Sabarmati Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi.

No tickets for Day 1

Even the Bharat Army, Indian team's support group in England, is finding it hard to get hold of tickets.

“I’m travelling from London with some other friends specifically for this match and have paid a fortune on flights and hotels.

"It's also shocking that fans have been let down like this with no consideration of the financial impact," Rakesh Patel, the founder of the Bharat Army told the Times of India.

Cricket Australia also tweeted about this issue and informed that Aussies can avail the tickets from a special box office which will be set up for them at the Narendra Modi Stadium.