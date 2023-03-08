IND vs AUS 4th Test, BGT 2023: Predicted XI, when & where to watch Live Streaming and on TV

India takes on Australia in the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Wednesday March 9. India that leads the series 2-1 go into the match on the back of a loss at Indore. The match, which is expected to draw over 100,000 people, will also be attended by the leaders of both countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Australia sealed a spot in the World Test Championship with a convincing victory at Indore. The visitors will look to carry the winning momentum into the final Test. India on the other hand will need victory to ensure their spot at the showpiece WTC final. Any result other than a will make India's spot in the WTC final dependent on the result of the New Zealand- Sri Lanka series.

While the series has been governed by chatter around the pitches on Showcase, Ahmedabad hasn't shied away from the talk. There are currently two pitches being prepared, with a final call to be taken on the eve of the Test. The nature of the pitch will determine if both sides stick with three spinners or decide to go with just two.

India most likely will look to field the same side for the final and crucial Test, although reports suggest that wicketkeeper KS Bharat will be replaced by the explosive Ishan Kishan.

Australia, on the other hand, will look to stick with the team that pulled off a convincing victory at the Holkar Stadium. Either Todd Murphy or Matthew Kuhnemann would be preferred to partner Nathan Lyon if the team decides to go with two spinners.

Where is the third Test going to be played?

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 9.

Where can fans watch the India vs Australia 3rd Test on TV?

Indian cricket fans will be able to watch the live streaming of 3rd Test match on Hoststar. The match will be aired on Star Sports on TV.

Where can fans watch the India vs Australia 3rd Test online?

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs AUS 3rd Test match for free on Jio TV.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs AUS 3rd Test match.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma(C), CA Pujara, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, RA Jadeja, KS Bharat, Mohammed Siraj, M Shami

Australia Predicted XI: Steve Smith(C), Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, TM Head, C Green, AT Carey, PSP Handscomb, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Todd Murphy