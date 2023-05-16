Earlier in 2014, there was 80,000 medical seats available whereas there are now more than 1,70,0000 seats," PM added. | Twitter/@DilipGhoshBJP

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that many changes have been brought in by his government in the education system of India in the past 9 years including establishement a number of higher education institutes, including IITs, IIMS, IIITs and AIIMS across the country.

"Between 2014 through 2022, a new IIT and IIM were established each year. Before this, there were only few in the country. Similarly, for seven decades only seven All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) were serving the country. But today, 1500 AIIMS are being built in the next 7 years, some of which are already operational." the Prime Minister said, while virtually addressing the Rojgar Mela.

He said that there were 16 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the country till 2014, even after so many years of independence.

"In the last 9 years, on average, a new IIT has been opened every year. We are also establishing new Industrial Training Institute (ITI) every day for the past nine years with skill devlopment courses," he added.

Prime Minister Modi further said that a lot of focus has been put into the development of infrastructure and structural reforms in higher education.

He also said that the number of universities has grown to 1,100 from around 720 in 2014 while there are now 700 medical colleges against 400 earlier.

"In the previous nine years, a new institution or college has opened every week and every single day. Earlier in 2014, there was 80,000 medical seats available whereas there are now more than 1,70,0000 seats," he added.

