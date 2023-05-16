PM Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters to government recruits during Rozgar Mela event |

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a virtual distribution of approximately 71,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals in various government departments and organizations. The event, known as the Rozgar Mela, was held across 45 locations throughout the country on Tuesday.

Streamlining the application process and eliminating corruption

During the address, PM Modi highlighted the positive changes brought about by technology in the recruitment process. He mentioned how, in the past, applying for a government job involved standing in long queues for hours to collect application forms. However, with the advent of digitalization, the entire process, from application submission to result declaration, has become online.

#WATCH | Earlier it was difficult to apply for a government job, one had to stand in line for hours to get the form. Today the whole process from applying to results is online. Now no interview is required for Group C&D posts. This has ended the possibilities of corruption &… https://t.co/KqRIY0qdaz pic.twitter.com/vykKUT7GVe — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

Furthermore, PM Modi emphasized that there is no longer a requirement for interviews for Group C and D positions. This measure has effectively curtailed the opportunities for corruption and nepotism.

Government schemes and policies driving employment opportunities

PM Modi emphasized that every government scheme and policy is focused on creating new employment opportunities for the youth. He pointed out that in the last nine years, the Indian government has invested approximately Rs 34 lakh crore in capital expenditure, which has contributed to job creation.

List of appointments during Rozgar Mela

The newly appointed individuals, hailing from different regions of the country, have been selected for a variety of positions in both central government departments and state governments/union territories.

The roles include Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Junior clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Sub Divisional Officer, Tax Assistants, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Nursing Officers, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Constable, Head Constable, Assistant Commandant, Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Professor, and more.

Fulfilling the commitment to employment generation

The Rozgar Mela represents the government's commitment to prioritizing employment generation. It serves as a catalyst for further job creation, providing meaningful opportunities for the youth to actively participate in national development and empower themselves. The initiative aims to enhance the prospects for the country's economic growth and welfare.

Karmayogi Prarambh: Training for new appointees

The newly recruited individuals will also have the opportunity to undergo training through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course designed for all new appointees in various government departments. This program will equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their respective roles.

Launch of the Rozgar Mela campaign

Prime Minister Modi launched the first phase of the Rozgar Mela campaign on October 22 of the previous year. The initiative aims to provide 10 lakh government jobs, demonstrating the government's dedication to job creation and economic progress.

(with inputs from ANI)