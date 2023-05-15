BJP plans massive month-long campaign to mark PM Modi's 9 years in office; know details here | ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a month-long 'special contact campaign' across all Lok Sabha constituencies to commemorate the completion of nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The campaign will commence on May 30 and conclude on June 30.

Launch of the campaign

Prime Minister Modi will kickstart the campaign with a large rally on May 30, followed by another rally on May 31. Additionally, 51 rallies featuring senior BJP leaders have been scheduled nationwide. Public meetings will be held in 396 Lok Sabha seats, with the presence of a Union Minister or a national party official being mandatory stated a report in India Today.

Press conferences and social media interactions

On May 29, simultaneous press conferences will be held nationwide. Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, Leaders of Opposition, and other senior party leaders will hold press conferences in state capitals. In the following days, they will interact with social media influencers and share the government's achievements.

Conveying government policies and achievements

The campaign aims to communicate the policies and achievements of the PM Modi-led government to the public. BJP's Chief Ministers, Leaders of the Opposition in states, MPs, and MLAs will also be invited to participate in these rallies and public meetings.

Contacting specific families

The party plans to contact one lakh specific families across the country, including 250 families in each Lok Sabha constituency. These families will include influential individuals such as sportspersons, artists, industrialists, and war heroes.

Three-tier programme

Party workers have been instructed to conduct various programmes from June 1 to 22 as part of a three-tier programme. These include press conferences in each Lok Sabha seat, gatherings of eminent individuals, meetings with social media influencers, business conferences, and 'Vikas Teerth' programmes.

Assembly-level programmes to be organised

Programmes will also be organised at the Assembly level, including meetings and meals with senior workers of the assembly constituency, a joint conference of all seven fronts of the party, a conference for beneficiaries of welfare schemes, and a program on Yoga Day (June 21).

Virtual interaction with party workers

On June 23, the death anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Prime Minister Modi will virtually interact with party workers at 10 lakh booths.

House-to-house campaigns and missed call campaign

From June 20 to 30, house-to-house contact campaigns will be conducted. Additionally, a 'missed call campaign' will be launched.

Preparation and oversight

State units of the party have been instructed to hold one-day meetings of the State Working Committee to prepare for the campaign. The campaign committee of the party will oversee the campaign, and two-member teams consisting of prominent leaders have been formed to supervise its implementation. The party has also sought information from state units about media editors, social media influencers, and specific families in a prescribed format.