PM Modi congratulates Congress on its victory in Karnataka: 'Best wishes in fullfilling people’s aspirations'

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Congress party on its victory in the Karnataka assembly elections.

"Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations," the Prime Minister wrote on his Twitter handle.

In a separate tweet, the PM also thanked those who supported the BJP and hailed BJP workers for their hardwork.

I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.

The Congress managed to win 136 seats in 224-seats Karnataka assembly, whereas the BJP could manage to win only 64 seats.

The high-decibel poll campaign saw PM Modi's extensive reach-out events for the BJP, including several roadshows. Many barbs were exchanged between the PM and the Congress leaders over various issues, including the INC's promise to ban the Bajrang Dal.

The PM, however, donned a sporting attitude and wished the grand old party in the end for its victory.