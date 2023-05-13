Karnataka Poll Results: Take a look at 5 top leaders who won staggeringly and 5 who were left red-faced from their loss

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 13, 2023
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar won against Samrat Ashok by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes.
Congress candidate Siddaramaiah has won in the Varuna assembly constituency against V. Somanna.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai wins in the Shiggaon constituency against Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan
Congress candidate Priyank Kharge wins by a margin of 16,000 votes in Chittapur against BJP's Manikanta Rathod
Congress candidate Lakshmana Savadi emerges victorious in Athani. He defeated BJP candidate Mahesh Kumatalli by a margin of more than 59,000 votes.
V. Somanna lost in both constituencies he contested for the Karnataka polls
BJP's CT Ravi faced defeat against HD Thammaiah in the Chikkamagaluru constituency
Dr. K. Sudhakar suffered a crushing defeat in Chikkaballapur. Pradeep Ishwar Iyer of Congress won the election there.
JDS candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost in Ramanagara. Congress candidate Iqbal Hussain emerged victorious.
Congress candidate Jagadish Shettar in Hubli-Dharwad Assembly Constituency has faced a huge setback. Jagdish Shettar lost against BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginakai.