Rajasthan News: Shekhawati Region Attracts Over 2 Crore Tourists In 6 Months, Govt To Boost Haveli Tourism

With over 2 crore domestic and foreign tourists in the first six months of this year, the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, known for its heritage havelis, has emerged as a new tourist attraction in the state. To capitalize on this enthusiasm of tourists, the state government has decided to promote Haveli tourism in the region by implementing the Shekhawati Haveli Conservation Scheme.

“The Havelis of Shekhawati are the priceless and unique heritage of the state. The protection and promotion of this is our collective responsibility. The state government is ready to provide all possible cooperation for the protection and maintenance of this rich heritage while taking it forward,” said CM Bhajan Lal Sharma in the Shekhawati Heritage Conservation Dialogue in Jaipur on Monday.

He said that the state government is taking concrete steps for employment generation and economic development through tourism in the Shekhawati region by implementing the Shekhawati Haveli Conservation Scheme, under which 662 historical mansions have been identified in the Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Churu districts of this region so far. These mansions will be developed as part of heritage walks, cultural centers, art galleries, homestays, and tourism hubs.

The havelis in Shekhawati are known for their elaborate and colorful frescoes depicting mythological scenes, daily life, and even foreign influences. Once a thriving center of trade, the region's wealth declined with the shift of trade routes, leading to the abandonment of many havelis, but they remain a significant cultural and artistic heritage and are often referred to as the “world's largest open-air art gallery” due to their extensive and vibrant mural and fresco paintings.

Looking at its potential for tourism, 58 MoUs have been signed to develop these Havelis as heritage hotels and homestays. The officials said that the government is in touch with haveli owners and stakeholders in cities like Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Surat.

The Chief Minister said that a joint committee of various departments will be formed for the conservation and development of the heritage of Ramgarh, Nawalgarh, Mandawa, Khetri, Laxmangarh, Fatehpur, and Mahansar towns of Shekhawati, which will formulate a long-term action plan for infrastructure and tourism development in these areas.