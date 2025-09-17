On PM Modi's 75th Birthday, Here's What Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Said About His Work Ethic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today, and the wishes keep flooding in from all corners of the country. But one message really caught everyone's attention, a heartfelt post from boAt co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta that completely changed how we think about political leadership.

Gupta shared something incredible on X about his experience traveling with Modi during a France visit.

"7 am we all were there for the the Bastille Day parade and he had to stand most of the time. 12 to 5 : There was Nonstop business meetings with all Business delegates from both countries. Evening : We had a special dinner at the Louvre 12 am onwards : There were fireworks at the Eiffel Tower. After that, I was so tired. I popped a melatonin, and slept long. But, the next morning when I woke up at 11, Modi Ji was already in the UAE, meeting government officials," he wrote.

"For years, we grew up believing that politicians don’t work hard. That belief doesn’t stand anymore. When national leaders work with the same intensity (and more) of a startup founder, the least we can do is raise the bar for ourselves. Because building a developed India by 2047 will demand more from each one of us," he wrote further.

Aman Gupta concluded his post writing, "Happy Birthday, Narendra Modi. Thank you for redefining what leadership looks like.