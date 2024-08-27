 Rajasthan News: Minor Girl Gangraped By 2 Youths In Premises Of Govt-Run Mahatma Gandhi Hospital In Jodhpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan News: Minor Girl Gangraped By 2 Youths In Premises Of Govt-Run Mahatma Gandhi Hospital In Jodhpur

Rajasthan News: Minor Girl Gangraped By 2 Youths In Premises Of Govt-Run Mahatma Gandhi Hospital In Jodhpur

Police said that a case was filed after medical examination of the victim. A forensic team also reached the hospital to collect evidence from the dumpyard where the crime took place. The rape incident at the hospital in Jodhpur comes even as outrage continues over the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, raising serious questions over security at hospitals.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
The Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur where a minor girl was gangraped on August 25 | X

Jodhpur, August 27: In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youth in the premises of a government-run hospital on Sunday, August 25. The incident has once again raised questions over security issues in hospitals.

According to reports, the 15-year-old girl had left her house in anger after she had a fight with her parents. The girl had reached Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur and was alone there when the two accused spotted her in the hospital premises.

The two accused, after initiating a conversation with the girl, misled her and took her near the secluded area behind the hospital's biomedical waste dumpyard and raped her there.

Meanwhile, the girl's family searched for her extensively and after they couldn't locate her, the family filed a case at the Soorasagar police station on Monday (August 26).

FPJ Shorts
Govinda Attends Dahi Handi Utsav 2024 With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: 'I Prayed To God That...' (VIDEO)
Govinda Attends Dahi Handi Utsav 2024 With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde: 'I Prayed To God That...' (VIDEO)
Mira Bhayandar: 22 Years After Death, Senior Citizen Arrested For Impersonating Deceased To Seize Property
Mira Bhayandar: 22 Years After Death, Senior Citizen Arrested For Impersonating Deceased To Seize Property
Mahindra BE.05 Interior Unveiled in Latest Leak: What to Expect Before India Launch
Mahindra BE.05 Interior Unveiled in Latest Leak: What to Expect Before India Launch
Rajasthan: BSF Launches E-Pass Facility For Tourists Visiting India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer
Rajasthan: BSF Launches E-Pass Facility For Tourists Visiting India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer

The police found the girl in the hospital premises on Monday evening and the girl's parents were informed. The girl told her parents about the rape after she met them.

Police said that a case was filed after medical examination of the victim. A forensic team also reached the hospital to collect evidence from the dumpyard where the crime took place.

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Raises Concern

Former Rajasthan CM and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed concerns over the rising rape cases in Jodhpur. This was the third incident of rape against minor in the last 10 days.

"The incident of gang rape of a minor girl in Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital of Jodhpur is another example of the jungle raj conditions developing in Rajasthan. It seems that neither the public representatives nor the police in Jodhpur pay any attention to law and order, due to which the courage of criminals is increasing day by day. Our peaceful and crime-free Jodhpur has been ruined by the misrule of BJP," said Gehlot in his post on X.

Read Also
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Nabanna Abhijan March Turns Violent, Water Canons & Tear Gas Used...
article-image

The rape incident at the government hospital in Jodhpur comes even as outrage continues over the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. Concerns have been raised over the safety of hospital staff, doctors and patients and the medical fraternity has called for tighter security measures at hospitals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dramatic Video: Indian Air Force's Helicopter Rescues Man Stranded For 30 Hours On A Rock In...

Dramatic Video: Indian Air Force's Helicopter Rescues Man Stranded For 30 Hours On A Rock In...

Rajasthan: BSF Launches E-Pass Facility For Tourists Visiting India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer

Rajasthan: BSF Launches E-Pass Facility For Tourists Visiting India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer

Rajasthan News: Minor Girl Gangraped By 2 Youths In Premises Of Govt-Run Mahatma Gandhi Hospital In...

Rajasthan News: Minor Girl Gangraped By 2 Youths In Premises Of Govt-Run Mahatma Gandhi Hospital In...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...