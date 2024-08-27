Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Nabanna Abhijan March Turns Violent, Water Canons & Tear Gas Used Against Protesters; Visuals Surface

Kolkata: The 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest march in Kolkata on Tuesday descended into chaos as protesters clashed with police, leading to a tense standoff. The march, organised in response to the alleged rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, saw enraged participants breaking through police barricades and hurling stones at law enforcement officers.

The protest, which began at College Square in Kolkata, saw participants moving towards the state secretariat, Nabanna, with large numbers gathering in the Santragachi area of Howrah. The demonstrators, many of whom were students and ordinary citizens, carried the national tricolour and chanted slogans as they advanced towards their destination.

Water Canons, Tear Gas Used Against Protesters

However, the situation quickly escalated as protesters attempted to scale barricades and drag them away. This prompted the police to take stern measures, including the use of water cannons, lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police use water cannons to disperse protestors from Howrah Bridge.



A 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march has been called today over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Protestors drag away Police barricades as they agitate over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case and carry out Nabanna Abhiyan' march. Police resort to opening lathi charge and lobbying tear gas shells to disperse them.



Visuals from…

#WATCH | West Bengal: Protestors climb atop Police barricades, clash with Police personnel and break away the barricades at Santragachi in Howrah, as they carry out 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

A particularly intense confrontation occurred at the Howrah Bridge, where police used water cannons to prevent the protesters from advancing further.

Check Gates Greased By Officials

In an attempt to fortify their positions, the police had greased the check gates at the rear of Fort William in Hastings, Kolkata, to make it difficult for protesters to climb over. Heavy police forces, including Riot Control Force, vajra vehicles, and water cannons, were deployed across the area and containers were strategically placed to block key roads and prevent the march from reaching its intended destination.

#KolkataDoctorDeathCase | Nabanna Abhijan



The check gates behind Fort William in Hastings, Kolkata are being greased to prevent protesters from climbing the barricades.



#KolkataDoctorDeath | #KolkataDoctor | #NabannaAbhijan | #kolkatahorror pic.twitter.com/Ipt7wFbyda — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 27, 2024

Despite the heightened security and efforts by the police to control the situation, the protesters remained determined, with many managing to break through the barriers, leading to further clashes.

Governor Shares Video Message For State Govt And Protesters

The situation attracted widespread attention, with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stepping in to urge restraint. In a video message, Governor Bose called on the state government not to use excessive force against the demonstrators, especially since the protest was initially announced as a peaceful one by the student community.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On 'Nabanna Abhiyaan' rally, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "In the context of the peaceful protest announced by the student community of West Bengal and the reported suppression of the protest by certain instructions from the government, I would urge…

Governor Bose cited a Supreme Court ruling to stress the importance of allowing peaceful protests in a democracy. He warned that democracy should not be used to silence the majority.