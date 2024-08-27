Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: City Holds Breath As Students Prepare To March On State Secretariat

(File photo)Doctors protesting against rape-murder case in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital | PTI

Student organisations were preparing to march on Nabanna, the state secretariat of the West Bengal government in Kolkata as the rape-murder case in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continues to stir anger across the country. On Tuesday (August 27), Kolkata saw heavy presence of security personnel in streets and especially in Howrah where the state secretariat is located. The students want West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign.

The police have already deemed 'Nabanna Abhijan', the protest, as 'illegal' and Trinamool Congress is saying that the protest march would create opportunities for miscreants to carry out anti-social activities.

Many educational institutes in Kolkata have switched to online mode for their classes as a precautionary measure.

Kolkata rape-murder case updates

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out second round of polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar hospital. CBI has also carried out polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the accused in the rape-murder case.

CBI's anti-corruption bureau has carried out searches at multiple locations linked to Sandip Ghosh following directions from Calcutta High Court.

When it ordered the inquiry, the high court directed CBI to submit the progress report within three weeks. The agency is due to file the report on September 17.