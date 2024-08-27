 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: City Holds Breath As Students Prepare To March On State Secretariat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Rape-Murder Case: City Holds Breath As Students Prepare To March On State Secretariat

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: City Holds Breath As Students Prepare To March On State Secretariat

The police have already deemed 'Nabanna Abhijan', the protest, as 'illegal' and Trinamool Congress is saying that the protest march would create opportunities for miscreants to carry out anti-social activities

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
(File photo)Doctors protesting against rape-murder case in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital | PTI

Student organisations were preparing to march on Nabanna, the state secretariat of the West Bengal government in Kolkata as the rape-murder case in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital continues to stir anger across the country. On Tuesday (August 27), Kolkata saw heavy presence of security personnel in streets and especially in Howrah where the state secretariat is located. The students want West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign.

The police have already deemed 'Nabanna Abhijan', the protest, as 'illegal' and Trinamool Congress is saying that the protest march would create opportunities for miscreants to carry out anti-social activities.

Many educational institutes in Kolkata have switched to online mode for their classes as a precautionary measure.

Kolkata rape-murder case updates

FPJ Shorts
UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets For Exams Up To August 30 Released, Here's The Download Link
UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets For Exams Up To August 30 Released, Here's The Download Link
Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's Polaris Launch Delayed By After 'Helium Leak'
Elon Musk-Led SpaceX's Polaris Launch Delayed By After 'Helium Leak'
BMC Recruitment 2024: 1,846 Executive Assistant Posts Available For Class 10 Pass; Salary Up to Rs 81,100
BMC Recruitment 2024: 1,846 Executive Assistant Posts Available For Class 10 Pass; Salary Up to Rs 81,100
Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As Rescue Ops Continue; Visuals Surface
Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As Rescue Ops Continue; Visuals Surface

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out second round of polygraph test on Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar hospital. CBI has also carried out polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the accused in the rape-murder case.

Read Also
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: New Viral Video Shows Sandip Ghosh's Associates In Seminar Hall Post...
article-image

CBI's anti-corruption bureau has carried out searches at multiple locations linked to Sandip Ghosh following directions from Calcutta High Court.

When it ordered the inquiry, the high court directed CBI to submit the progress report within three weeks. The agency is due to file the report on September 17.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: City Holds Breath As Students Prepare To March On State Secretariat

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: City Holds Breath As Students Prepare To March On State Secretariat

Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As...

Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As...

UP Shocker: Meerut Shopkeeper Molests Children, Records Videos To Extort Money; FIR Registered

UP Shocker: Meerut Shopkeeper Molests Children, Records Videos To Extort Money; FIR Registered

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Overcast Skies Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Overcast Skies Anticipated

Bihar: Heavy Rush Of Devotees At Patna's ISKCON Temple On Janmashtami Leads To Stampede-Like...

Bihar: Heavy Rush Of Devotees At Patna's ISKCON Temple On Janmashtami Leads To Stampede-Like...