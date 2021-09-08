Rajasthan: National highway in Barmer now ready for emergency landing of IAF aircrafts

The desert state of Rajasthan will now have the facility of the landing of Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets on one of the national highways passing through the state. NH- 925 in Barmer is now ready and the unusual facility will soon be inaugurated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will Inaugurate the Emergency Landing Field (ELF) and also witness the landing of fighter jet Sukhoi 30 MKI and transport aircraft C-130 J Super Hercules. This kind of ‘touch and go’ operation of IAF aircraft will be held for the first time on a national highway near the border.

Emergency Landing Field (ELF) on NH-925 is at Gandhav Bhakasar Section (NH-925), South of Barmer in Rajasthan. NHAI has developed a 3.0 Km section of the Satta-Gandhav stretch of NH-925A as an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force. This Landing Strip will facilitate the landing of all types of aircraft of the Indian Air Force and it costs around 32.95 Crores.

This is a part of the newly developed Two-lane paved shoulder of the Gagariya-Bakhasar & Satta-Gandhav Section having a total length of 196.97 Km. and Costing Rs. 765.52 Crores under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

‘The stretch is located in the western border area will facilitate the vigilance of the Indian Army and will improve connectivity between villages of Barmer & Jalore districts located on the international border, said the official release of the Ministry of road transport.

The ELF was constructed in 19 months. The work for this ELF was commenced in July 2019 and was completed in January 2021. The work was carried out by a private firm under the supervision of IAF and NHAI. During the normal time, the ELF will be used for the smooth flow of road traffic. But during the operations of ELF for Indian Air Force orders, the service road will be used for smooth flow of road traffic. It has been constructed in 3.5 Km length.

Apart from this Emergency Landing Strip, 3 helipads of the size of 100 x 30 metres each have been constructed in Kundanpura, Singhania & Bakhasar villages under this project according to the requirements of the Air Force and Indian Army, This will strengthen the Indian Army and security network on the western international border of the country.

Salient features of ELF

It is 40kms away from Indo-Pak international border.

2 parking facilities with a size of 40 m x 180 m have been constructed at both ends of the strip.

Diversion road of width 7.0 m with the flexible pavement.

ATC plinth of size 25m x 65m has been constructed with Double Storey ATC Cabin fully furnished with attached washroom facility.

For the safety of local villagers during the operation, 1.5 m Fencing is provided as per suggestion/requirement of IAF.

ALSO READ Rajasthan government imposes Rs 27 lakh fine on Vodafone Idea in data leak case

