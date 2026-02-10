Rajasthan: Masked Assailants Brutally Stab Owner, 2 Other Workers In Merta Jewellery Shop; Horrifying Attack Caught On Cam

A late-night stabbing incident in Rajasthan has left a 40-year-old jewellery trader dead and two others injured at he Brahmapuri area of ​​Merta City, the main gold market of Nagaur district. The victim, Pankaj Soni, was according to reports the elder brother of community leader Ashish Soni.

A CCTV video of the attack has surfaced and is being widely circulated on social media.

Masked Assailants Enter Shop, Launch Attack

The viral video shows, three masked assailants entered jewellery shop named Uma Jain in the Brahmpuri area late at night. Pankaj Soni was seated inside the shop along with two workers when the attackers allegedly launched a stabbing assault.

TW: Sensitive Content

Pankaj sustained critical injuries and later succumbed, while the two workers were injured in the attack.

Politically Sensitive Case, Demands for Justice Grow

The killing has taken on a political dimension as the deceased was closely related to an RLP leader. Following the incident, there have been local demands for swift justice and improved security arrangements, particularly for traders operating late at night.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

According to report in NDTV Rajasthan, during the investigation, a knife was recovered from the scene. Police stated that the initial investigation has not yet revealed the motive for the attack.

The NDTV report also mentioned that the investigation is considering both the motives of robbery and personal enmity.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues.