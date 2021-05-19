Rajasthan loses 4th MLA to COVID-19: BJP's Gautam Lal Meena passes away

Jaipur: Covid-19 infection is proving to be fatal for MLAs of Rajasthan as one more has died of it on Wednesday morning. Gautam Lal Meena, BJP legislator from Dhariayad in Udaipur district is the fourth one who died of Covid in the last 8 months in the state.

The deceased MLA Gautam Meena was being treated in MD Hospital of Udaipur and was in critical condition for the last three days. He was third time MLA. Before Meena, Kailash Trivedi and Gajendra Singh Shaktawat of Congress and Kiran Maheshwari of BJP have lost their lives due to this infection.

Rajasthan has lost its five sitting MLAs in this tenure of the assembly till now. One of them had died of brain haemorrhage and the other four of Covid.

Three by-elections have recently held in the state because of these untimely demises and now two more have become due, one of Vallabhnagar, the seat of Gajendra Singh and the other one now of Dhariyvad. Both the seats are in Udaipur District.