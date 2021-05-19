COVID-19: Rajasthan government declares Mucormycosis an epidemic disease

Jaipur: Rajasthan government has declared Mucormycosis an epidemic and notifiable disease in Rajasthan. Now it will be mandatory for health facilities to report every case of this disease.

Notification issued by the government says that patients of Mucormycosis are increasing every single day in the state and it has come out as a side effect of the Covid-19 infection. For a coordinated and unified treatment of, both the disease Mucormycosis is declared as an epidemic and notifiable disease in the state.

There are more than 200 cases of Mucormycosis reported in Rajasthan and cases are coming from Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sirohi and many other districts. An expert group has also formed to suggest the treatment protocol.

The government has also decided to appoint 1000 Covid Health consultant and Covid Swasthy Sahayak in the state for door to door survey and distribution of medicine in the rural areas as the infection is repent in villages.